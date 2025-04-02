Quite Frankly
ONKGOPOTSE JJ TABANE | BEE under attack from global players after the World Bank’s faux pas
What makes the policy ‘burdensome’ is not compliance but the shift in mindset it demands
02 April 2025 - 04:30
The recent World Bank report on South Africa’s inclusive economic growth has brought the BEE debate under the international spotlight. Coupled with AfriForum’s crusade in the US, it has become a convenient battering ram for those who never wanted Black Economic Empowerment in the first place. While the report does not explicitly suggest the abandonment of BEE, it raises enough questions to open the door for its misuse...
