Opinion & Analysis

EDITORIAL | The GNU as it stands is all but dead

The ANC has made it clear that the DA cannot be part of a government whose budget it voted against

03 April 2025 - 04:30 By TIMES LIVE PREMIUM EDITORIAL

On Wednesday, as it became clear that parliament would pass the budget, the rand began a gradual slide against the US dollar and other major currencies. By 5.10pm it was trading at R18.83 against the greenback before recovering somewhat to R18.73...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. Those who want to leave GNU will go: Mbalula as budget draws near Politics
  2. DA readies for GNU exit Politics
  3. Godongwana wants ANC to ‘draw line in sand’ as budget passes News

Most read

  1. ONKGOPOTSE JJ TABANE | BEE under attack from global players after the World ... Opinion & Analysis
  2. EDITORIAL | The GNU as it stands is all but dead Opinion & Analysis
  3. LUCKY MATHEBULA | Tipping point: the uncomfortable truth draws near Opinion & Analysis
  4. JONATHAN JANSEN | It’s time teachers taught outside their comfort zones Opinion & Analysis
  5. EDITORIAL | Correctional services minister needs to tighten the lock on ... Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

Trump stokes trade war as world reels from tariff shock | REUTERS
SPOTLIGHT | ‘Locked’ in psychological horror, more of ‘Steinheist’, plus song ...