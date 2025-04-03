JONATHAN JANSEN | It’s time teachers taught outside their comfort zones
Too often we have educators teaching in the same kinds of schools they graduated from, thus sustaining inequalities, writes Jonathan Jansen
When Kerneels van der Bijl (not his real name), a young, white Afrikaans-speaking student at Stellenbosch University recently approached me, his request caught me off-guard. I had taught him and 280 other teacher education students for a term and had them work through a case study of a turnaround school where I work in the morning. The school had a spell of poor academic results and is located in a volatile community where gangs and drugs and absentee parents were common. Kerneels said he wanted to offer his services for free to teach his subject at this high school. I was overjoyed, knowing that such a placement would be a life-changing experience for this courageous young man...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.