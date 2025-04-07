EDITORIAL | A life was lost because of a pothole — meanwhile, City of Joburg workers claim R946m in overtime
Even after it was reported with repeated follow-ups, the visible hazard gaped until it claimed a delivery driver’s life
07 April 2025 - 04:30
The life of a delivery driver was cut short last week when he was involved in an accident caused by a pothole in Northriding, Johannesburg. ..
