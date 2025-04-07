JUSTICE MALALA | This is the week that will tell us conclusively what we are dealing with in SA
Right now, the only thing that stands between South Africa and being demolished by Trump’s actions is unity of the country’s leaders
07 April 2025 - 04:30
This is the week. This is the week that will tell us, conclusively, what we are dealing with in South Africa. Are we led by self-centred, unpatriotic, visionless, morons that voters should get rid of immediately, or do we have some semblance of sensible leadership still left to cling on to? ..
