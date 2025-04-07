PALI LEHOHLA | The VAT debacle brought out the real vultures
South Africa now gets to see the sickening GNU matrimonial bed for what it is
07 April 2025 - 04:30
The display of South Africa as a vulture nation as envisaged in the Indlulamithi Scenarios could have not arrived earlier and so dramatically. The long-time coming trigger was the least expected — VAT. The polarising VAT issue brought out how a real vulture culture nation looks and how the alignments of uncaring stack up. ..
