MASHUPYE H MASERUMULE | At a crossroads: DA, hoisted by its petard, stares down long-feared doomsday
The DA has overplayed its political significance in the GNU — it has never truly been for the GNU, but a grand coalition
08 April 2025 - 04:30
South Africa needs the Government of National Unity (GNU). However, the DA's participation in this political arrangement has always been fraught with challenges. Its rejection of the 2025 national budget may have come as the last straw for the GNU, but it reveals how the DA’s posture has always been as a GNU partner: primus inter pares — first among equals. ..
