Quite Frankly
ONKGOPOTSE JJ TABANE | He who paid the piper returns for his tune
The ANC now has to choose between capital and the people, and what capital did to Zuma it may do to Ramaphosa
09 April 2025 - 04:30
Despite too much protestation by President Cyril Ramaphosa over the weekend, the ANC is in deep consultation with the private sector to keep the Government of National Unity (GNU) intact. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.