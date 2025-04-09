THANGO NTWASA | Black Americans, you'll never be Zulu warriors
The American parade might celebrate South Africa’s tribe, but their blackface mirrors the customs of racist Dutch traditions
09 April 2025 - 04:30
For centuries, African stories have been mistold by Hollywood in an attempt to give the next big star for the American consumer to enjoy through tales of slave trade, embattled presidents and yellow-filtered (or Mexican filter as it's known on critical social media spaces) war zones in Africa. While this ignorance has persisted, one particular issue this week has brought it up again through the New Orleans Mardi Gras parades — the Krewe of Zulu...
