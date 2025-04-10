Opinion & Analysis

EDITORIAL | Common sense needed for proposed amendments to the Private Security Industry Regulation Act

The irony is that police and trusted security companies have forged closer working relationships resulting in positive outcomes in the war against crime

10 April 2025 - 04:30 By TIMES LIVE PREMIUM EDITORIAL

Government has released proposals that would effectively restrict the types of firearms and conditions under which they can be used by the private security industry in South Africa...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. POLL | What do you think of proposed regulations on private security? South Africa
  2. Gun Free SA calls for stricter oversight in private security sector South Africa

Most read

  1. JONATHAN JANSEN | Youngsters look like death before they even set foot in the ... Opinion & Analysis
  2. ONKGOPOTSE JJ TABANE | He who paid the piper returns for his tune Opinion & Analysis
  3. THANGO NTWASA | Black Americans, you'll never be Zulu warriors Opinion & Analysis
  4. EDITORIAL | A life was lost because of a pothole — meanwhile, City of Joburg ... Opinion & Analysis
  5. JUSTICE MALALA | This is the week that will tell us conclusively what we are ... Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

The US ‘shall not take over Greenland,’ says Denmark’s PM | Reuters
Backing the people behind the business