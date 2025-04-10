JONATHAN JANSEN | Youngsters look like death before they even set foot in the workplace
What are pupils learning in life orientation or business studies when they seem so unprepared for the world of work?
10 April 2025 - 04:30
The emails keep coming from strangers — I have a degree but cannot find a job. It’s as if I am being accused of being in the university business, training students, applauding them on graduation day, only for them to step from the stage into unemployment. I am more convinced now than ever before that it is not the degree...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.