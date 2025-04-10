Opinion & Analysis

LUCKY MATHEBULA | The budget tussles might be democracy in action

The past 76 years must be understood as a template that worked when one party had absolute government power. The current context cannot be expected to force-fit into what it is not

10 April 2025 - 04:30

The GNU budget debacle will go down in history, arguably alongside the JZ stretching of the criminal justice system, as a watershed moment that demonstrates to what lengths the South African constitutional order can go to make its democratic character a reality...

