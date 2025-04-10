LUCKY MATHEBULA | The budget tussles might be democracy in action
The past 76 years must be understood as a template that worked when one party had absolute government power. The current context cannot be expected to force-fit into what it is not
10 April 2025 - 04:30
The GNU budget debacle will go down in history, arguably alongside the JZ stretching of the criminal justice system, as a watershed moment that demonstrates to what lengths the South African constitutional order can go to make its democratic character a reality...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.