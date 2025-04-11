EDITORIAL | Court security breaches − a dent on administration of justice?
The country’s courts deserve the same tight security as that enjoyed by politicians in parliament, the provincial legislatures and municipal councils.
11 April 2025 - 04:30
What played out inside the Wynberg magistrate’s court this week is another blight on the country’s criminal justice system and how judicial technocrats and their political principals manage it...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.