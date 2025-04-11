TOM EATON | What if it really is all cupcakes and rainbows wherever Cyril goes?
For one, that would explain his oblivion to the stench in the ANC’s upper echelons
11 April 2025 - 04:30
Cyril Ramaphosa has come in for a lot of stick over the years, but that’s all about to stop as he reveals to South Africa and the world that he has found an astonishing and possibly supernatural way to end crime, corruption and maladministration simply by being near it...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.