Up to 16% of school-aged children and 4% of adults have attention deficit and hyperactivity disorder, or ADHD, show international studies.
In South Africa, the proportion of primary schoolchildren with ADHD who use government health facilities is as low as 1.72% because the public sector doesn’t have enough of the right health workers to diagnose people.
In this podcast episode, Mia Malan speaks to psychiatrist Renata Schoeman, who is the co-author of South Africa’s ADHD management guidelines and chairs the special interest ADHD group of the South African Society of Psychiatrists.
Schoeman says over 10,000 studies show the brain, particularly the frontal lobes, of someone with ADHD looks different on scans from someone who doesn’t have the condition.
Eight in 10 people with the condition have a child, parent or sibling with it. Many adults only discover they have ADHD when their children get diagnosed and they recognise the symptoms in themselves.
Malan asks Schoeman: can you outgrow the condition? Find out.
LISTEN | 8 in 10 ADHD cases are genetic. Can you outgrow it?
Many adults only discover they have ADHD when their children get diagnosed and they recognise the symptoms in themselves.
Image: Envato
Up to 16% of school-aged children and 4% of adults have attention deficit and hyperactivity disorder, or ADHD, show international studies.
In South Africa, the proportion of primary schoolchildren with ADHD who use government health facilities is as low as 1.72% because the public sector doesn’t have enough of the right health workers to diagnose people.
In this podcast episode, Mia Malan speaks to psychiatrist Renata Schoeman, who is the co-author of South Africa’s ADHD management guidelines and chairs the special interest ADHD group of the South African Society of Psychiatrists.
Schoeman says over 10,000 studies show the brain, particularly the frontal lobes, of someone with ADHD looks different on scans from someone who doesn’t have the condition.
Eight in 10 people with the condition have a child, parent or sibling with it. Many adults only discover they have ADHD when their children get diagnosed and they recognise the symptoms in themselves.
Malan asks Schoeman: can you outgrow the condition? Find out.
This story was produced by the Bhekisisa Centre for Health Journalism. Sign up for the newsletter
READ MORE:
OPINION | The hidden pandemic: men’s mental health
How to create a more inclusive workplace
‘We’re not miracle workers but a necessary resource’: Sadag counsellor
Who needs an MBA if you’ve got your ADHD?
In tech, ADHD can be your superpower
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos