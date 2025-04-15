Opinion & Analysis

LISTEN | 8 in 10 ADHD cases are genetic. Can you outgrow it?

Many adults only discover they have ADHD when their children get diagnosed and they recognise the symptoms in themselves.

15 April 2025 - 17:14 By Mia Malan
In this podcast episode, Mia Malan speaks to psychiatrist Renata Schoeman, who is the co-author of South Africa’s ADHD management guidelines and chairs the special interest ADHD group of the SA Society of Psychiatrists.
Up to 16% of school-aged children and 4% of adults have attention deficit and hyperactivity disorder, or ADHD, show international studies.

In South Africa, the proportion of primary schoolchildren with ADHD who use government health facilities is as low as 1.72% because the public sector doesn’t have enough of the right health workers to diagnose people. 

Schoeman says over 10,000 studies show the brain, particularly the frontal lobes, of someone with ADHD looks different on scans from someone who doesn’t have the condition. 

Eight in 10 people with the condition have a child, parent or sibling with it. Many adults only discover they have ADHD when their children get diagnosed and they recognise the symptoms in themselves. 

Malan asks Schoeman: can you outgrow the condition? Find out. 

This story was produced by the Bhekisisa Centre for Health Journalism. Sign up for the newsletter

