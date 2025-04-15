Opinion & Analysis

TOM EATON | Be careful what you wish for — these are the days of miracle and wonder

So many people who proclaim they’re fighting for freedom want so badly to be oppressed, and those who yap about a bright future are determined to regress

15 April 2025 - 04:30
Tom Eaton Columnist

I know that a lot of the news these days is grim, but as I watched the uMkhonto we Sizwe Party celebrate Jacob Zuma’s 83rd birthday over the weekend, and recalled Dali Mpofu telling a court in 2022 that it was as a “jurisdictional fact” that Zuma had to be released from prison because he was “suffering from a terminal disease”, I was reminded that, despite the gloom, miracles do sometimes happen...

