TOM EATON | Be careful what you wish for — these are the days of miracle and wonder
So many people who proclaim they’re fighting for freedom want so badly to be oppressed, and those who yap about a bright future are determined to regress
15 April 2025 - 04:30
I know that a lot of the news these days is grim, but as I watched the uMkhonto we Sizwe Party celebrate Jacob Zuma’s 83rd birthday over the weekend, and recalled Dali Mpofu telling a court in 2022 that it was as a “jurisdictional fact” that Zuma had to be released from prison because he was “suffering from a terminal disease”, I was reminded that, despite the gloom, miracles do sometimes happen...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.