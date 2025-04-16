LUCKY MATHEBULA | The centre has lost its shine — a breakthrough is upon us
There is no prospect of the rainbow nation hegemony that characterised government in the past 30 years returning
16 April 2025 - 04:30
The 2024 election outcome, a pivotal moment in South African politics, has been meticulously analysed for its profound impact on the political power reconfigurations. The absence of one political party with absolute power to govern creates a new breakthrough, advancing the federal idea as the centre is weakened and, in many ways, unoccupied...
