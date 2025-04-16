OMPHILE MAOTWE | Budget farce spits in the faces of poor and working class
The desperate ANC messed up the process, hoodwinked smaller parties and violated legal requirements
16 April 2025 - 04:30
South Africa’s budget process has descended into a farce, a grotesque display of procedural violations, incompetence and deceit. The EFF categorically reject the 2025 Fiscal Framework and Revenue Proposals tabled by the minister of finance, not only because of its devastating impact on the poor, but also due to the sheer disregard for the legislative process that has accompanied its adoption...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.