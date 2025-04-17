Opinion & Analysis

EDITORIAL | This Easter, mind the traffic — and the potholes, trucks and weather

Thursday afternoon, Friday and Monday are expected to have the highest volumes of traffic

17 April 2025 - 04:30

Easter is a special holiday for many — for religious reasons or as a time to catch up with family and friends...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. EDITORIAL | Mcebisi Jonas's US appointment: a misstep or defiance? Opinion & Analysis
  2. LUCKY MATHEBULA | The centre has lost its shine — a breakthrough is upon us Opinion & Analysis
  3. JONATHAN JANSEN | Ten years later, did fees actually fall? Opinion & Analysis
  4. EDITORIAL | This Easter, mind the traffic — and the potholes, trucks and weather Opinion & Analysis
  5. LISTEN | 8 in 10 ADHD cases are genetic. Can you outgrow it? Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso on Champions League semifinal clash against Al ...
Strongest evidence of life yet found on planet beyond solar system, scientists ...