EDITORIAL | This Easter, mind the traffic — and the potholes, trucks and weather
Thursday afternoon, Friday and Monday are expected to have the highest volumes of traffic
17 April 2025 - 04:30
Easter is a special holiday for many — for religious reasons or as a time to catch up with family and friends...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.