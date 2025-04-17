It does not help that NSFAS remains one of the most corrupt and inefficient systems of administration, the kind of thing that happens in South Africa when government tries to manage an entity worth billions of rand. What this means is that even for students who qualified, the process was so onerous and the struggle to find money while waiting was so demoralising, that young people spent much of their time enduring severe hardship and scrounging for funds. Then, when the pittance called an allowance eventually arrives — if at all — they are paying off debts while struggling to concentrate on their education.
JONATHAN JANSEN | Ten years later, did fees actually fall?
And did Rhodes fall?
It is about 10 years since the most intense and widespread student revolt on South African university campuses. It is therefore an opportune moment to ask two pertinent questions.
Did fees fall?
When then-president Jacob Zuma declared, under pressure, that there would be free higher education starting with first year students, he was defying his own commission of inquiry under judge Jonathan Heher, which declared that free education would strain the country’s fiscus. But for a populist who had scant regard for other people’s money, let alone understand large figures when reading them off a page, such considerations did not matter.
There was, we now know, a devastating sleight of hand. It turns out this was not free higher education at all but the extension of the state’s financial aid scheme (NSFAS) to students whose combined household income was less than R350,000. If you did not apply, you lost out. If you did not qualify, you were stranded. And even if there were three children at university, your spouse unable to work, and with a crowded house of unemployed relatives, you were left in the cold if your mother was a school principal or accountant earning slightly above the cut-off amount.
This was not “free higher education” by any stretch of the imagination because the basic structure of a capitalist economy remained unchanged and therefore required that the poor and the working classes paid in one way or another for post-school education whether in colleges or universities. The term “free education” is both misleading and hurtful to those who run the gauntlet of public higher education.
