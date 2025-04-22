EDITORIAL | A woman throwing her baby out of the window is an indictment on our society
The courts will decide the outcome, but this case should be used to exhibit care and protection for women and children
22 April 2025 - 04:30
What happened on March 3 on the R101 near Pretoria says a lot about what kind of country we have become, one where the lines between survival and criminality are so close to each other. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.