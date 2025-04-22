PALI LEHOHLA | Trumponomics gambles with trust and goodwill the US may never regain
The country hit with the highest tariff, Lesotho, had a tradesman whose story serves as a cautionary tale
22 April 2025 - 04:30
The story told to me by my eldest brother about an entrepreneurial innovation that went south in the 1950s in Lesotho resonates with the radical Trumponomics of trade wars. The consequences of the innovative policy of President Donald Trump is bound to take the US south in the not too distant future, and there will be no “ass to lick”...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.