MICHAEL WALSH & CHARLES RAY | Zimbabwe’s pragmatic approach to US tariffs presents opportunity and risk
Will Emmerson Mnangagwa’s move open the door to a future reset of US-Zimbabwe relations?
23 April 2025 - 04:30
Earlier this month, President Emmerson Mnangagwa declared that his regime would suspend tariffs on US goods entering the country. Though it poses some risks for Zimbabwe’s Sadc neighbours, that wickedly pragmatic move could achieve three short-term strategic outcomes...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.