EDITORIAL | Humble shepherd of the poor: Pope Francis leaves a church changed
He was widely regarded as a compassionate voice for Africa
24 April 2025 - 04:30
Deeply humble, gracious, approachable, compassionate about the plight of the poor, marginalised, migrants, refugees and victims of injustice. These are some of the qualities that Pope Francis, affectionately known as “the people's pope”, will be remembered for after his death from a stroke at the age of 88 on Easter Monday. Granted, some of his views drew criticism from conservatives within the church, but it was his down-to-earth approach and caring that will live on as his legacy...
