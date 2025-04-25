LUCKY MATHEBULA | The succession battle within the ANC carries significant potential risks
Over 30 years in power, the battle for the soul of the ANC became a proxy battle for good versus bad governance
25 April 2025 - 04:30
For over a century, the ANC has been the central force in South African politics, a dominance that extended to 30 years of government control after the 1994 non-racial elections. Despite a few political parties challenging their absolute power, the ANC remained the nexus of political influence. However, its internal succession battles have been a primary cause of its divisions since unbanning...
