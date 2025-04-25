MARK KEOHANE | Sharks are the best-armed squad but with little to show for it
Other than Leinster, the Sharks have the most expensive and most talented group of players in the league
25 April 2025 - 04:30
The Sharks must make a league statement in Belfast and those World Cup-winning Springboks must be at the forefront of five league points...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.