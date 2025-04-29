EDITORIAL | Carletonville taxi association has paved a new path, but will others in industry follow suit?
The sooner taxi operators realise they do not operate in a vacuum, the better
29 April 2025 - 04:30
The decision by the Carletonville United Taxi Association in Gauteng to start fining taxi drivers for a range of violations, such as bad hygiene, dirty taxis, abusive behaviour towards passengers and using unsafe taxis, is not only welcome but also years overdue...
