Quite Frankly
ONKGOPOTSE JJ TABANE | Intimidation and secrecy foment a terrible communications culture
It was no surprise last week when members of the media were treated with disdain in the Eastern Cape
29 April 2025 - 04:30
I recently visited Zambia where President Hakainde Hichilema stopped his programme for two full days to discuss and be trained on the government’s communications and media engagement. It was a marvel to watch a head of state take communications so seriously that he got his entire cabinet and permanent secretaries to subject themselves to media and communications training...
