LUCKY MATHEBULA | Can we truly envision a post-apartheid South Africa without the ANC?
The budget backlash portends the end of ANC primacy and hegemony
30 April 2025 - 04:30
The May 2024 election outcomes have increased the prospects of having a South Africa without the ANC for the foreseeable future since 1994. Its inability to garner the 50-plus-one majority has redefined how political power can be used to advance any of its political agendas. The 2024/25 budget year reversal of the VAT increase and reopening the fiscal framework negotiations indicate how political power sharing is a South African reality until one of the parties reaches the threshold to govern alone. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.