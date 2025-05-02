EDITORIAL | Dear Gen Fannie Masemola, please find all our missing children
If police could work as hard as they did to find Masemola’s ‘children’, then they can do the same for everyone else
02 May 2025 - 04:30
The recent discovery of the remains of three missing police officers has rightfully captured national attention. It's a welcome development, and the affected families will have a level of closure though questions remain unanswered. Families have received the remains of their loved ones and will be able to give them dignified burials...
