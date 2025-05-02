Opinion & Analysis

WATCH | Baby Saver boxes: lifelines to moms or criminal tools?

Baby Savers South Africa is taking the government to court over the ban on baby boxes in Gauteng. Are they a harmful tool that makes child abandonment and trafficking easy or a lifesaver for mothers with nowhere to turn?

02 May 2025 - 04:30 By Anna-Maria van Niekerk, Mia Malan, Jessica Pitchford, Yolanda Mdzeke, Thatego Mashabela and Justin Barlow
Are baby boxes a harmful tool that makes child abandonment and trafficking easy, or a lifesaver for mothers with nowhere to turn? Watch our latest episode of Health Beat.
Image: Madelene Cronjé

In 1999, a metal box called the “Door of Hope” was installed at a church in Johannesburg, offering birth mothers in crisis a safer way to leave their babies. Over 25 years, hundreds of newborns have been left there.

This method, known as “safe relinquishment”, is meant to give mothers a way to deposit babies anonymously and without fear of judgment and punishment if they’re unable to look after them. But South Africa's laws don't recognise this practice. 

Now, a group called Baby Savers South Africa is taking the Gauteng department of social development (DSD) to court for banning baby savers. DSD argues the boxes promote abandonment and child trafficking.

But, some experts say, with about 3,500 babies abandoned in this country each year, the government’s money would be best spent giving practical help to mothers in the form of a maternal support grant.

WATCH HERE:

This story was produced by the Bhekisisa Centre for Health Journalism. Sign up for the newsletter

