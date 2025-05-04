JUSTICE MALALA | The loved ones of victims of apartheid crimes need justice, not another commission of inquiry
It is an indictment on the ANC, which has been in power for 31 years and yet failed to do the most common of decencies for those who have gifted us with the freedom we enjoy
04 May 2025 - 21:43
There are many wonderful things in the new South Africa, but they did not come for free. Many men and women died for these wonderful things. Many were young, many had just started families, many were just ordinary people making their way in the world. They died for these wonderful things that many of us today take for granted. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.