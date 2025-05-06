Opinion & Analysis

EDITORIAL | GNU discussion is critical for stability

Avoiding the discussion because some disagree with the majority of NEC members is like burying one’s head in the sand

06 May 2025 - 04:30

The reported anti-DA revolt by members of the ANC parliamentary caucus could easily be mischaracterised as internal turbulence that is removed from the Government of National Unity (GNU). Nothing could be further from the truth...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. EDITORIAL | No need to sugarcoat the withdrawal of SA troops from the DRC — ... Opinion & Analysis
  2. EDITORIAL | Dear Gen Fannie Masemola, please find all our missing children Opinion & Analysis
  3. EDITORIAL | Keeping Phala Phala report secret undermines fight against impunity Opinion & Analysis
  4. EDITORIAL | Carletonville taxi association has paved a new path, but will ... Opinion & Analysis
  5. EDITORIAL | What next for Enoch Godongwana after his VAT U-turn? Opinion & Analysis
  6. EDITORIAL | Humble shepherd of the poor: Pope Francis leaves a church changed Opinion & Analysis

Most read

  1. TOM EATON | In a foreign GNU, follow foreign ways Opinion & Analysis
  2. EDITORIAL | GNU discussion is critical for stability Opinion & Analysis
  3. PALI LEHOHLA | The scandal of invisibility and futures we can’t see Opinion & Analysis
  4. JUSTICE MALALA | The loved ones of victims of apartheid crimes need justice, ... Opinion & Analysis
  5. EDITORIAL | No need to sugarcoat the withdrawal of SA troops from the DRC — ... Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

Sierra Leone vs South Africa - U-20 AFRICA CUP OF NATIONS
OCEAN WITH DAVID ATTENBOROUGH | OFFICIAL TRAILER | GLOBAL CINEMA EVENT FROM MAY ...