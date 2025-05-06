TOM EATON | In a foreign GNU, follow foreign ways
‘Misbehaving’ is an interesting word for adults to use about other adults
06 May 2025 - 04:30
It can be difficult to empathise with the human caramel Swiss Rolls who loll in the corridors of power in this country, but try to spare a thought for Fikile Mbalula and the dry-mouthed, sweaty-palmed terror he must have felt on Friday as more than 100 ANC MPs confronted him...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.