LUCKY MATHEBULA | The character of political power is the issue
The May 2024 moment has transformed South African political power's form, content and character
07 May 2025 - 04:30
The prize of politics, including liberation politics, is state power through government. Post-liberation Africa has been unable to integrate liberation objectives with state power. Fortunately for South Africa, the political settlement was anchored on the liberation promise being part of the new democratic and constitutional order. Equally pressuring the context was the pursuit of freedom by those who opposed equality, nonracialism, democracy, social justice, economic justice and human rights. ..
