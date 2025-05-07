S’THEMBISO MSOMI | Whispers of a Motsepe presidency: could he be ANC’s compromise candidate?
Desperate times call for desperate measures, and that would require the party to break with tradition
07 May 2025 - 04:30
According to rule 12.6 of the ANC constitution, a person needs only to have been “a member in good standing” for “at least 10 years” before they can be nominated for election to the party’s national executive committee (NEC)...
