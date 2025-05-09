Quite Frankly
ONKGOPOTSE JJ TABANE | Failures of commissions of inquiry: save us from one more
These commissions spring from good intentions, but the follow-through is appalling
09 May 2025 - 04:30
The Truth and Reconciliation Commission (TRC) was meant to uncover the truth about Apartheid atrocities and give families who lost loved ones much-needed closure. The legal framework was in place, but several perpetrators — including former president FW de Klerk and his cronies — did not fully disclose the truth, reducing the whole exercise to a mere charade...
