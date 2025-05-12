EDITORIAL | Mistreating doctors will inevitably lead to poorer health care
Doctors are not asking for special treatment; they are asking to be paid for what they have worked for
12 May 2025 - 04:44
A nation that makes a habit of neglecting its doctors is one that is prepared to put the lives of its people in danger, and the Gauteng health department's flops are proving this point with alarming clarity...
