JUSTICE MALALA | If our leaders had the political will, they would take a leaf out of Armenia’s book
A lack of leadership, and lack of a plan to make every school in rural areas and in townships a centre of excellence, is where we have failed, writes Justice Malala
12 May 2025 - 04:43
Armenia is a west Asian country that is a bit like Lesotho. Like Lesotho, it is landlocked and is not super-endowed with natural minerals. It has a population of 2.7-million people, while Lesotho has about 2.2-million. Like Lesotho’s working people, a huge majority of Armenians leave their home country to seek jobs elsewhere. ..
