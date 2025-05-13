PALI LEHOHLA | Know thyself, statisticians, and save the world from Armageddon
In times of global crises, the quiet statistician has sprung up from the shadows. Why?
13 May 2025 - 04:30
With the prospect of World War 3 becoming a reality I am prompted to publish an abridged keynote address I delivered on February 26 2007 at the 60th anniversary of the UN Statistics Commission (UNSC), titled Statistical Commission and the Global Statistical System: the Way Forward. But the main input was about world peace and statistics and how epochs of peace building were marked by statistical interventions. ..
