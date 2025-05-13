Opinion & Analysis

TOM EATON | Lies have short legs, but luckily for 49 Afrikaner ‘refugees’, safety is a plane ride away

Whatever their motives for leaving, it’s not a great look

13 May 2025 - 04:30
Tom Eaton Columnist

Queuing in Crocs for a private plane doesn’t have quite the same ring as walking barefoot over the Drakensberg, but still, as 49 self-identified Afrikaners who also self-identify as persecuted head into self-imposed exiled in the United States, national myths still echo around OR Tambo International Airport...

