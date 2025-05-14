EDITORIAL | The 49 ‘refugees’ are gone, but a menace is afoot
The farce will have ripple effects on South Africa on the international stage
14 May 2025 - 04:30
On Monday, the first group of 49 white South Africans departed for the United States under refugee status, ushered in by a Trump-era initiative that claims they are victims of racial discrimination in post-apartheid South Africa. The symbolism is as sharp as it is disturbing: a chartered jet sponsored by the US state department, a press conference upon arrival and the open arms of a refugee system that has otherwise been aggressively shut to people of colour from the Global South...
