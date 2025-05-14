ADHD medication is sometimes abused, for example, when university students without the condition use it to study better. The reality, however, psychiatrist Renata Schoeman tells Mia Malan in this podcast, is that the medicine doesn’t work for people without ADHD. In fact, it can worsen their performance.
The results for the first medicine to treat attention deficit and hyperactivity disorder was released in 1937, and over the years, many other medicines have been tested and come onto the market.
People with ADHD find it harder to concentrate and control their emotions than people without the condition, and they often also struggle with time management, are disorganised and can be impulsive.
People with ADHD often also have other mental health conditions such as depression, anxiety or autism spectrum disorders.
Like all other medicine, ADHD treatment has side effects, of which appetite suppression and insomnia are the most common.
In the last of Bhekisisa’s two-part podcast series on ADHD, Malan asks Schoeman: how does ADHD medicine work, what it can and can’t do, what happens if ADHD is left untreated.
Listen here (Spotify link further below):
LISTEN | Do ADHD meds work to cram during exams?
How does ADHD medicine work and what can — and can’t — it do? As psychiatrist Renata Schoeman tells Mia Malan, ADHD meds don’t work for people without the condition
Image: Unsplash
ADHD medication is sometimes abused, for example, when university students without the condition use it to study better. The reality, however, psychiatrist Renata Schoeman tells Mia Malan in this podcast, is that the medicine doesn’t work for people without ADHD. In fact, it can worsen their performance.
The results for the first medicine to treat attention deficit and hyperactivity disorder was released in 1937, and over the years, many other medicines have been tested and come onto the market.
People with ADHD find it harder to concentrate and control their emotions than people without the condition, and they often also struggle with time management, are disorganised and can be impulsive.
People with ADHD often also have other mental health conditions such as depression, anxiety or autism spectrum disorders.
Like all other medicine, ADHD treatment has side effects, of which appetite suppression and insomnia are the most common.
In the last of Bhekisisa’s two-part podcast series on ADHD, Malan asks Schoeman: how does ADHD medicine work, what it can and can’t do, what happens if ADHD is left untreated.
Listen here (Spotify link further below):
On Spotify:
This story was produced by the Bhekisisa Centre for Health Journalism. Sign up for the newsletter.
MORE:
LISTEN | 8 in 10 ADHD cases are genetic. Can you outgrow it?
‘I miss my mom every day’: son accused of stabbing her more than 27 times
‘We’re not miracle workers but a necessary resource’: Sadag counsellor
Who needs an MBA if you’ve got your ADHD?
Early diagnosis of ADHD can nip drug dependency in the bud: study
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos