LISTEN | Do ADHD meds work to cram during exams?

How does ADHD medicine work and what can — and can’t — it do? As psychiatrist Renata Schoeman tells Mia Malan, ADHD meds don’t work for people without the condition

14 May 2025 - 15:32 By Mia Malan
Do ADHD meds work to cram during exams?
Do ADHD meds work to cram during exams?
Image: Unsplash

ADHD medication is sometimes abused, for example, when university students without the condition use it to study better. The reality, however, psychiatrist Renata Schoeman tells Mia Malan in this podcast, is that the medicine doesn’t work for people without ADHD. In fact, it can worsen their performance.

The results for the first medicine to treat attention deficit and hyperactivity disorder was released in 1937, and over the years, many other medicines have been tested and come onto the market.

People with ADHD find it harder to concentrate and control their emotions than people without the condition, and they often also struggle with time management, are disorganised and can be impulsive.

People with ADHD often also have other mental health conditions such as depression, anxiety or autism spectrum disorders.

Like all other medicine, ADHD treatment has side effects, of which appetite suppression and insomnia are the most common.

In the last of Bhekisisa’s two-part podcast series on ADHD, Malan asks Schoeman: how does ADHD medicine work, what it can and can’t do, what happens if ADHD is left untreated.

Listen here (Spotify link further below):

On Spotify:

This story was produced by the Bhekisisa Centre for Health Journalism. Sign up for the newsletter.

MORE:

LISTEN | 8 in 10 ADHD cases are genetic. Can you outgrow it?

Many adults only discover they have ADHD when their children get diagnosed and they recognise the symptoms in themselves.
4 weeks ago

'I miss my mom every day': son accused of stabbing her more than 27 times

A specialist psychiatrist says a young Durban man’s cocaine and dagga fix impaired his ability to think rationally at the time of stabbing
5 months ago

'We're not miracle workers but a necessary resource': Sadag counsellor

Sadag commemorated the day, and its 30-year anniversary, with a special focus on teen suicide prevention
8 months ago

Who needs an MBA if you've got your ADHD?

Mongezi Masombuka sees his attention deficit disorder diagnosis as a blessing, not a curse — it’s driven him to start-up success after success.
1 year ago

Early diagnosis of ADHD can nip drug dependency in the bud: study

The disorder is highly prevalent among patients seeking treatment for drug abuse, researchers say
2 years ago
