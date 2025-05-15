Opinion & Analysis

EDITORIAL | Don’t risk another Omotoso fumble, just get him out of SA

Another high-risk, high-profile court tussle may not end well for an agency were bungles have become all too commonplace

15 May 2025 - 04:30

There will have been some choice words in National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) boss Shamila Batohi’s office on Tuesday after yet another fumble involving controversial Nigerian TV evangelist Timothy Omotoso...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. EDITORIAL | The 49 ‘refugees’ are gone, but a menace is afoot Opinion & Analysis
  2. EDITORIAL | Trophy for Chiefs to be celebrated, but they have a long road to ... Opinion & Analysis
  3. EDITORIAL | Mistreating doctors will inevitably lead to poorer health care Opinion & Analysis
  4. EDITORIAL | Smoke and mirrors in bid by MK Party to have judiciary declare all? Opinion & Analysis
  5. EDITORIAL | The transformation fund is welcome, but it’s no silver bullet Opinion & Analysis
  6. EDITORIAL | GNU discussion is critical for stability Opinion & Analysis

Most read

  1. JONATHAN JANSEN | US Episcopal Church’s frostiness is a hint — the ‘refugees’ ... Opinion & Analysis
  2. TOM EATON | Lies have short legs, but luckily for 49 Afrikaner ‘refugees’, ... Opinion & Analysis
  3. EDITORIAL | The 49 ‘refugees’ are gone, but a menace is afoot Opinion & Analysis
  4. EDITORIAL | Don’t risk another Omotoso fumble, just get him out of SA Opinion & Analysis
  5. SILENCE CHARUMBIRA | Bridges, not walls: window of opportunity for South Africa ... Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

Jose Mujica, former Uruguayan president and guerrilla, dies at 89 |REUTERS
WARNING: GRAPHIC CONTENT Cassie Ventura accuses Sean Combs of rape in trial ...