EDITORIAL | Don’t risk another Omotoso fumble, just get him out of SA
Another high-risk, high-profile court tussle may not end well for an agency were bungles have become all too commonplace
15 May 2025 - 04:30
There will have been some choice words in National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) boss Shamila Batohi’s office on Tuesday after yet another fumble involving controversial Nigerian TV evangelist Timothy Omotoso...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.