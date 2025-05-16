Keo Uncut
MARK KEOHANE | Whatever the reason for Roos’s snub, the tepid response belies the heat he brings
You won’t convince me that Roos is not good enough or not playing well enough
16 May 2025 - 04:30
Whatever the situation is with Evan Roos, one can only hope it can be fixed and the imposing Stormers No 8 can find solace that it is his rugby that will be good enough to convince Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus of his national value...
