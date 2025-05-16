TOM EATON | Dos and don’ts for Cyril when meeting Donald (be less shocked, for one)
No asking Trump how his administration wants to jail people as anti-Semites for calling out Israeli war crimes and yet welcomes as a refugee one anti-Semite
16 May 2025 - 04:30
No doubt our president is being thoroughly briefed on how to approach next week’s visit with Donald Trump in Washington DC, with special focus on how to remain calm and friendly in the company of human-shaped blob of bile. But in case Cyril Ramaphosa’s aides have a missed a few spots, I would humbly like to offer one or two tips that might ease his debut on the world’s most degraded reality TV show...
