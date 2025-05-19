EDITORIAL | Why are ghosts earning while the youth is unemployed?
The Gauteng health department has frozen wages of 188 permanent and 42 part time ghost workers through its ‘ziveze [reveal yourself]’ campaign
19 May 2025 - 04:30
In a country where the youth are knocking on doors with their qualifications in hand but are not getting job opportunities, heads should turn when a department admits it has been paying almost 200 ghost employees...
