PALI LEHOHLA | No plan B, no future-proof policies: time to lay responsibility where it belongs
We should be asking, who is responsible for failure in economic and social performance? writes Lehohla
19 May 2025 - 04:30
For far too long accountability for performance has been handed down instead of allocated upwards. To the extent that continues to be the case, corrective action will never be undertaken. We should be asking , who is responsible for failure in economic and social performance? In short, who takes accountability and responsibility for the reversals in employment and economic growth? If it is a policy failure, then who is responsible and accountable for policy failure? Is there future-proofing in policy design and their outcomes?..
