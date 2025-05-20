EDITORIAL | Bullying is not just a schoolyard problem — it’s a societal disease
The truth that we need to reckon with is that bullying is a sign of structural rot that kills
20 May 2025 - 04:30
We should start seeing and treating bullying for what it is — not merely an act of callousness but a violent assertion of power and a failure of systems. Bullying not only thrives in classrooms but has filtered into the workplace in an institutionalised and legitimised manner...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.