MALOSE KEKANA | SA faces five key threats that it needs to address: reflections from geopolitical summit
Malose Kekana, fresh from the global Geopolitical Summit in London, uses Threat Analysis to assess where we are as a country
20 May 2025 - 04:30
The South African government is going through the toughest period since the advent of our democratic dispensation. It finds itself fighting so many fires on so many fronts. The Government of National Unity was a welcome relief after the outcome of the 2024 national elections with a promise of stability. But this project, unless the tensions are managed carefully, could throw a spanner in the works and halt what is otherwise a promising arrangement...
